Thailand’s MICE Industry Braces for $550m Revenue Hit as Middle East Crisis Mounts

Rising energy costs and aviation disruptions linked to the Iran conflict threaten to derail the sector's recovery, with impacts potentially exceeding Covid-19.

Thailand’s business travel and exhibition sector is facing a severe downturn as the protracted conflict in the Middle East sends shockwaves through global energy and aviation markets.

Industry leaders warn that the escalating crisis could prove more damaging to the economy than the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pornpailin Julapun, reporting for Krungthep Turakij, highlights that the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) industry is uniquely vulnerable. Beyond simple travel, the sector is intricately linked to trade, logistics, and catering—all of which are highly sensitive to the "energy crisis" currently unfolding.

Revised Targets and Revenue Slump

Supawan Teerarat, president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), has announced a significant downward revision of the bureau’s targets for the 2026 fiscal year.

The original revenue goal of 160 billion baht has been slashed by over 20 billion baht (approx. $550 million), with new projections adjusted to between 130 and 140 billion baht.

