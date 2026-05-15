Thailand’s MICE Industry Braces for $550m Revenue Hit as Middle East Crisis Mounts

Rising energy costs and aviation disruptions linked to the Iran conflict threaten to derail the sector's recovery, with impacts potentially exceeding Covid-19.
Thailand’s business travel and exhibition sector is facing a severe downturn as the protracted conflict in the Middle East sends shockwaves through global energy and aviation markets.
Industry leaders warn that the escalating crisis could prove more damaging to the economy than the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pornpailin Julapun, reporting for Krungthep Turakij, highlights that the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) industry is uniquely vulnerable. Beyond simple travel, the sector is intricately linked to trade, logistics, and catering—all of which are highly sensitive to the "energy crisis" currently unfolding.
Revised Targets and Revenue Slump
Supawan Teerarat, president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), has announced a significant downward revision of the bureau’s targets for the 2026 fiscal year.
The original revenue goal of 160 billion baht has been slashed by over 20 billion baht (approx. $550 million), with new projections adjusted to between 130 and 140 billion baht.
International MICE arrivals are expected to plummet by more than 20% from the initial one-million-visitor target. The domestic market is equally strained; in a "worst-case" scenario, domestic MICE travel could contract by as much as 28%.
"These figures only account for the period ending September 2026," Supawan cautioned. "If the conflict persists and the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, we are facing a crisis that could exceed the impact of Covid-19. Unlike the pandemic, the oil crisis hits home immediately because our domestic transport remains heavily reliant on traditional fuel."
Market Retreat and "Wait and See"
While a strong start to the fiscal year provided a temporary buffer, the 11-week conflict has caused a stark decline in the second quarter. The "long-haul" European market, particularly corporate groups from Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, has proven highly sensitive.
Reports suggest bookings from these regions have collapsed by up to 40% as Middle Eastern airlines—the primary carriers for these routes—drastically reduce flight frequencies.
Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk, president of the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), noted that while outright cancellations in the current quarter are limited, group sizes are shrinking.
"The real concern lies in the second half of 2026," she said. "Clients are adopting a 'wait and see' approach due to a lack of confidence in transiting through Middle Eastern aviation hubs."
Strategic Pivot to Asia
In response to the slump, TCEB is pivoting its strategy towards "short-haul" markets to sustain the industry. This July, the bureau will launch the "Meet Thai Plus" roadshow in Shenzhen—often dubbed the Silicon Valley of Asia—to capture premium Chinese corporate clients.
Despite the grim short-term outlook, industry experts believe Thailand remains a resilient destination. As Middle Eastern carriers begin to slash fares to regain market share, a potential "rebound" effect could be triggered once regional stability is restored.