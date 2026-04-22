Thailand uses GSTC 2026 to press value-led tourism shift

Surasak said the conference was an important collaborative platform for exchanging ideas, sharing knowledge and helping Thailand move forward together with the international community towards global tourism sustainability.

Record global turnout in Phuket

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said hosting GSTC 2026 marked another important milestone in Thailand’s effort to elevate itself into a world-class sustainable tourism destination.

She said the conference was designed to raise tourism standards and practices in pursuit of Net Zero goals, expand the role of local communities in delivering inclusive and sustainable growth, and reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to sustainable tourism under international standards.

This year’s event has drawn around 600 participants from around the world, the highest attendance on record, including policymakers, leaders, industry experts and tourism professionals gathering to exchange knowledge and strengthen cooperation in shaping a more sustainable tourism future.

“We all continue to stress the importance of turning the GSTC Criteria into tangible outcomes, because the tangible results of success will become a source of pride that delivers real benefits to the world,” Thapanee said.

“TAT is responsible for driving and promoting Thailand’s tourism industry, and we are proud to welcome global leaders and sustainability experts to share their vision and jointly shape the future of tourism as a powerful force for changing the world.

“This conference will redefine sustainability — from something seen as complex and challenging into something tangible, achievable and impactful. We all share a goal driven by clear standards and meaningful action,” she said.

A conference built around action

The conference has three main objectives.

The first is to set new standards for tourism operators by encouraging them to adapt to global trends and move towards Net Zero tourism.

The second is to expand opportunities for local communities by promoting sustainable tourism models that drive inclusive economic growth while preserving the environment and society.

The third is to reaffirm Thailand’s strong commitment to sustainable tourism in line with global standards.

Key activities include the main conference on April 22-23, focused on knowledge-sharing on sustainability and destination management, at Royal Phuket City Hotel and Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town.

The programme also includes networking activities, including a welcome reception held on Tuesday night and a farewell dinner featuring the official handover of the host flag to the next host country.

Post-conference tours will be held in Phuket on April 24, giving delegates the chance to see sustainable tourism in practice through community, cultural, marine-resource and environmental-conservation initiatives.

Greener event operations

Organisers said GSTC 2026 has been designed with sustainability in mind across every dimension of the event.

Measures include calculating and offsetting greenhouse-gas emissions in cooperation with TCEB and BIC Event, cutting paper and plastic use, and using recyclable materials to support emissions reduction.

The event has also partnered with Reforest to plant one tree for each participant as part of efforts to restore the environment and strengthen ecosystems.

TAT said it believes GSTC 2026 will serve not only as a platform for international cooperation, but also as a key mechanism for strengthening the capabilities of Thai tourism operators, improving destination management and creating sustainable value for local communities.