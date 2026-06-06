PM Takaichi faces challenges from defamatory video scandal

An opposition lawmaker then asked Takaichi to confirm whether the secretary attended the meeting, but Takaichi fended off the request, saying at a parliamentary meeting on Thursday that she was notified of the request around 3.30am that day and that she had no intention of subscribing to the magazine to check the audio.



However, she was eventually forced to listen to the audio, which the CRA provided with the magazine's permission.



In response to Takaichi's claim that the voice "sounded unnatural," the CDP demanded on Friday that the secretary and the video creator be summoned as witnesses at the Diet.



Takaichi's explanation was "not convincing," CRA leader Junya Ogawa said at a press conference. "It's becoming a matter of the prime minister's leadership qualities."



The CRA and other parties are expected to continue grilling the prime minister toward the end of the current Diet session on July 17, including at planned meetings of the budget committees of both Diet chambers later this month and a debate between party leaders in July.



"The prime minister, who usually answers questions clearly, has repeatedly given responses unlike her usual ones," said another LDP member. "It could affect her approval ratings."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]