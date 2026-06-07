DOH warns motorists as Highway 11 section subsides at Khao Phlueng

The Department of Highways (DOH) has warned motorists using Highway 11 around Khao Phlueng to drive with caution after damage was found on the road and shoulder between km 349+950 and km 349+980 on the Bueng Lak–Nong Nam Sai section.

The affected area is on the inbound, downhill side towards Bangkok.

Traffic remains open, but lanes at the work site have been adjusted for safety.

The DOH clarified on Saturday (June 6, 2026) that the damaged area, near the Khao Phlueng viewpoint on Highway 11, involved a reinforced-soil retaining wall, or MSE wall.

The damage caused the road to subside, forming a void that extended into the traffic lane.

The preliminary cause was a dislodged cross-drain running beneath the road, which led to erosion at the base and damaged the structure.

Uttaradit Highway District 1, therefore, warned people and road users on the Phrae–Uttaradit route, particularly on the downhill section at Khao Phlueng, not to drive close to the left-hand shoulder.

It asked all types of vehicles to use the right-hand lane, especially large trucks, trailers, and private cars, to avoid the damaged area and reduce the risk of further accidents.

Motorists were advised to slow down, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and take extra care during rain or at night.