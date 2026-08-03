Nine civic groups demand tougher penalties for repeat offenders

Nine civic networks have petitioned Parliament to seek stricter punishment for serious murder and sexual-violence offences, including greater use of the death penalty and tighter controls on repeat offenders after their release.

The petition was submitted at Parliament on August 3 by representatives led by Tankhun Jitt-itsara, chairman of the Santi Prachatham Club, together with the Pen Nueng Foundation, Saimai Survive and six other civic groups.

Pol Maj Gen Wichai Sangprapai, an adviser to the president of the House of Representatives, received the petition alongside Thai Economic Party leader Kris Potranandana and party-list MP Angsana Niamvanichkul.

The nine groups were the Santi Prachatham Club, Pen Nueng Foundation, Saimai Survive, Do D Foundation, People for People Group, Ja King Saphan Mai Group, Muslim Volunteers for Social Development, Win Win Foundation and Thai Mai Thon Group.

The petition urged the government to enforce capital punishment in particularly serious murder cases, especially when offenders have a record of repeated criminal behaviour.