China sentences ex-Nanjing official to death in huge graft case

A court in eastern China has sentenced former Nanjing official Yang Youlin to death after finding him guilty of taking more than 2.21 billion yuan, or about US$325 million, in bribes over three decades.

The Changzhou Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu province delivered the first-instance judgment on Monday, finding that Yang had accepted money and valuables while holding a series of government posts in Nanjing between 1993 and 2023. Reuters reported that Yang was also convicted of abuse of power and money laundering, among other offences.

Former development zone official convicted

Yang was formerly executive deputy director of the administrative committee of the Nanjing Development Zone. Xinhua said the court also convicted him of embezzlement, offering bribes, misappropriation of public funds, abuse of power and money laundering.

According to the court, Yang used his previous posts in Nanjing to help organisations and individuals secure engineering contracts, business operations, land transfers and financing. In return, he illegally accepted money and valuables worth more than 2.21 billion yuan in total.

China Daily, citing the court ruling, said Yang had also served in roles including adviser to the Nanjing Niushou Mountain Cultural Tourism Zone and deputy director of the administrative committee of the Nanjing Development Zone.