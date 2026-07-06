Corruption needs to be addressed, foreign chambers chair says

Foreign investors consistently examine a country's anti-corruption efforts before making investment decisions, according to Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) Chairwoman Vibeke Lyssand Leirvåg warns.

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Thailand has remained near the bottom of global rankings for years, falling to 116th out of 180 countries in the latest assessment.

Leirvåg said Thailand continues to offer a strong business environment and remains an attractive destination for foreign companies.

However, some existing and potential investors are beginning to reconsider moving their operations due to concerns over transparency, regulatory uncertainty and inconsistent law enforcement.

"Most international companies follow international standards, and they have to maintain those standards when investing in Thailand. There is no space for doing business in a different way. Transparency and zero tolerance are key for anybody to succeed," she said.

The Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce represents 31 foreign chambers of commerce and around 8,000 companies operating in Thailand.

Speaking on The Next Move, Leirvåg said anti-corruption remains one of the most important issues considered by foreign direct investors, not only for companies looking to enter Thailand but also for those already operating in the country.