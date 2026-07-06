Malaysian durian glut drives Musang King retail prices sharply lower

Over the past several years, Malaysian durian has become one of the country’s fastest-growing agricultural exports, driven by huge demand in the Chinese market, especially for the flagship premium variety, “Musang King”.

In the latest season, however, that success has returned to pose a major challenge, as the industry faces an oversupply that has sharply dragged down retail prices.

Malaysian farmers are now facing a difficult situation, with Musang King durian prices plunging by an alarming nearly 90%, from 90-100 ringgit (about THB690-770) per kilogramme to just 9 ringgit (about THB70) per kilogramme.

Malaysia’s Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) said the crisis was caused by output growing faster than domestic demand and exceeding the market’s capacity to absorb it.

With supply outstripping demand, farm-gate prices have inevitably come under pressure.