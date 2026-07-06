Thai Army Rejects Cambodian Claims of Border Grenade Attack

The Royal Thai Army firmly rejects Cambodian claims of an unprovoked cross-border grenade strike, attributing the blast to an accidental landmine detonation.
The Royal Thai Army has strongly denied allegations made by Cambodian authorities regarding an alleged border skirmish in Surin province, dismissing the claims as a complete distortion of the facts.
The response follows an official assertion from Cambodia claiming that at 12:35 pm on Sunday, 5 July 2026, a patrol of seven Thai soldiers crossed into the Chong Krang area of Phanom Dong Rak district. Cambodian officials alleged that the Thai troops threw a hand grenade at their positions, injuring three Cambodian soldiers.
Major General Winthai Suvaree, the Royal Thai Army spokesperson, issued a firm rebuttal on Monday, stating that a rapid and thorough investigation with local Thai operational units confirmed no such assault took place. According to the military's findings, the explosion occurred entirely within Cambodian territory and was not caused by Thai forces.
Detailing the timeline of the incident, Major General Winthai explained that Thai troops were conducting a routine security patrol to safeguard road construction works on the Thai side of the border. During the patrol, Thai personnel observed Cambodian soldiers monitoring their movements from across the frontier.
At approximately 12:00 pm, the Thai unit heard a sudden explosion originate from the Cambodian side, which was immediately followed by visible confusion as Cambodian personnel rushed to assist their wounded comrades. The Royal Thai Army emphasised that its soldiers did not discharge any weapons, nor did they deploy any hand grenades during the encounter.
Thai military assessments suggest that the blast was likely a self-inflicted accident. Officials believe newly deployed Cambodian troops, who may have lacked experience and familiarity with the hazardous frontier terrain, accidentally stepped on unmapped landmines left behind by their own forces.
Major General Winthai concluded the briefing by reaffirming that the Royal Thai Army remains strictly compliant with bilateral agreements, established rules of engagement, and international law. He urged the public and the international community to disregard the baseless accusations, calling on Cambodia to halt the dissemination of false reports that threaten to undermine neighbourly relations and border stability.