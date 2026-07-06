Thai Army Rejects Cambodian Claims of Border Grenade Attack

The Royal Thai Army firmly rejects Cambodian claims of an unprovoked cross-border grenade strike, attributing the blast to an accidental landmine detonation.



The Royal Thai Army has strongly denied allegations made by Cambodian authorities regarding an alleged border skirmish in Surin province, dismissing the claims as a complete distortion of the facts.

The response follows an official assertion from Cambodia claiming that at 12:35 pm on Sunday, 5 July 2026, a patrol of seven Thai soldiers crossed into the Chong Krang area of Phanom Dong Rak district. Cambodian officials alleged that the Thai troops threw a hand grenade at their positions, injuring three Cambodian soldiers.

Major General Winthai Suvaree, the Royal Thai Army spokesperson, issued a firm rebuttal on Monday, stating that a rapid and thorough investigation with local Thai operational units confirmed no such assault took place. According to the military's findings, the explosion occurred entirely within Cambodian territory and was not caused by Thai forces.

