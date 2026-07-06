Thailand egg farmers lift mixed-size egg prices by 20 satang

Thailand’s Egg Farmers’ Co-operative Network has announced a 20-satang increase in the farm-gate price of mixed-size eggs to 3.80 baht each, raising the cost of a 30-egg tray by six baht from Monday (July 6, 2026).
The rate will remain in force until further notice.
The network comprises four major co-operatives: Paet Riw Egg Farmers’ Co-operative Ltd, Chonburi Egg Farmers’ Co-operative Ltd, Chiang Mai-Lamphun Egg Farmers’ Co-operative Ltd and Noi River Basin Egg Farmers’ Co-operative Ltd.
It sent notices to co-operative members and egg farmers nationwide, formally informing them of the revised recommended farm-gate price.
Under the adjustment, mixed-size eggs rise from 3.60 baht to 3.80 baht per egg, an increase of 0.20 baht.
A tray of 30 eggs rises from 108 baht to 114 baht, an increase of six baht.
The increase is expected to feed through to wholesale and retail prices, including eggs sold by size No 0 to No 5 at fresh markets and supermarkets.
Restaurants, bakeries and consumers are also expected to face slightly higher costs as the price adjustment moves through the market.