Thailand egg farmers lift mixed-size egg prices by 20 satang

Thailand’s Egg Farmers’ Co-operative Network has announced a 20-satang increase in the farm-gate price of mixed-size eggs to 3.80 baht each, raising the cost of a 30-egg tray by six baht from Monday (July 6, 2026).

The rate will remain in force until further notice.

The network comprises four major co-operatives: Paet Riw Egg Farmers’ Co-operative Ltd, Chonburi Egg Farmers’ Co-operative Ltd, Chiang Mai-Lamphun Egg Farmers’ Co-operative Ltd and Noi River Basin Egg Farmers’ Co-operative Ltd.