Emerging markets drive global central bank gold buying in May

Global central banks returned to net gold buying in May, lifting official reserves by 41 tonnes as demand remained concentrated among emerging-market buyers, led by Poland and China.

According to Thansettakij, which cited World Gold Council data, central banks moved back into buying mode during the month, with stronger reported activity from a familiar group of reserve managers.

Poland added 18 tonnes of gold in May, followed by China with 10 tonnes. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan also continued their recent monthly net purchases, while Singapore returned to the buyer list with a net purchase of 4 tonnes, its first monthly increase since September 2025.

Turkey and Russia were the main net sellers during the month. Turkey sold 3 tonnes of gold, taking its year-to-date sales to 81 tonnes, while Russia sold 6 tonnes, bringing its cumulative sales since the start of the year to 34 tonnes.

Since the beginning of 2026, Poland has accumulated 64 tonnes of gold, ahead of Uzbekistan with 33 tonnes, China with 25 tonnes and Kazakhstan with 20 tonnes.

Central-bank policymakers remain broadly positive on gold’s role in reserve portfolios. The ninth edition of the Central Bank Gold Reserves Survey 2026 found that 89% of central banks expect global gold reserves to rise over the next 12 months, while a record 45% expect their own institutions to increase gold holdings over the same period.