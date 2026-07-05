TRUE stake filing raises questions over SEC disclosure checks

However, the issue has now moved beyond the identity of the reported buyer. The more important question is whether Thailand’s disclosure system can verify major-shareholder filings quickly enough before they affect investor perception.

Form 246-2 reports are closely watched because they disclose acquisitions or disposals of securities that may change a company’s shareholder structure. If such information is later found to be inaccurate, it can create confusion for investors and weaken confidence in market transparency.

UBS link adds another layer of scrutiny

The reported transaction was said to have been made through UBS Group AG, a major foreign financial institution. Transactions through foreign brokers are not unusual in large share deals, especially where institutional or cross-border trading is involved.

But when the reported buyer is an individual with limited publicly available information, and the holding appears to be worth tens of billions of baht, the market naturally raises questions over the structure of the transaction.

The key issues now are whether the reported stake was genuinely acquired, whether Supaporn was acting solely as an individual investor, and whether there is any other beneficial owner behind the holding. At this stage, however, there is no confirmed evidence that the shares were being held on behalf of another person or group.

Past filings add pressure on SEC review

The case has also prompted questions over whether the SEC’s filing system needs stronger safeguards. A capital-market source reportedly said Supaporn’s name had appeared in Form 246-2 filings involving at least six listed companies since 2018, including TRUE, KBANK, AAV, BBL, GLS and MAJOR, with several cases later drawing questions or disputes over the accuracy of the information submitted.

Market observers said the case highlights the need to review how Form 246-2 reports are received and published, because such filings can influence market perception and investor decisions. Some experts have called for stronger identity verification, reasonableness checks before publication, anomaly detection and suspension of publication for reports under review.

Legal experts said that if an investigation found intentional filing of false information, the matter could fall under securities law and other related laws, potentially leading to civil, criminal or administrative action. No conclusion has yet been announced by the SEC on whether this filing, or any previous filings mentioned by market sources, involved wrongdoing.

Investors await SEC clarification

The immediate issue for investors is whether the reported 7.0992% holding will be confirmed, revised or withdrawn. A confirmed stake would have implications for TRUE’s shareholder structure, while a corrected or invalid filing would raise fresh questions over the screening process for sensitive market disclosures.

The case therefore matters not only to TRUE shareholders, but to the wider Thai market. When a filing suggests that a new shareholder has emerged with a multibillion-baht position in a large listed company, investors need to know whether the information is accurate, who the ultimate holder is, and whether the disclosure process is strong enough to prevent market confusion.

Until the SEC completes its review, the TRUE filing remains a test case for Thailand’s capital-market transparency — and for how quickly regulators can respond when a major shareholder disclosure itself becomes the source of uncertainty.

Sources: Thansettakij, SET