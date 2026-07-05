TRUE stake filing raises questions over SEC disclosure checks

TRUE Corporation has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to verify a Form 246-2 filing that appeared to show Supaporn Phimpong acquiring a major stake in the telecom giant through UBS Group AG, turning what began as a mystery-shareholder story into a wider test of Thailand’s market-disclosure system.
The filing, published in a Stock Exchange of Thailand summary of SEC Form 246-2 reports, stated that Supaporn acquired TRUE shares on June 15, 2026, equivalent to 3.2174% of total voting rights, raising her holding to 7.0992%. Such a stake, if confirmed, would immediately place the name among TRUE’s major shareholders and make the transaction one of the most closely watched shareholding moves in the Thai capital market.
The case took a new turn after TRUE reportedly sent a clarification letter to securities firms and institutional investors, saying it had doubts over whether the transaction actually occurred as reported or whether the filing contained inaccurate information. The company said the matter had been escalated to the SEC for review in order to clarify the facts for investors.
It was reported that the Form 246-2 filing had been marked as a “Preliminary Version”, meaning the information was still under verification. The SEC’s Form 246-2 system states that a preliminary version means the information is incomplete and/or under review, while a revised version refers to a new report submitted to replace an earlier one.
TRUE reportedly told stakeholders that its business fundamentals remained unchanged, suggesting that the issue was related to shareholder disclosure rather than the company’s operating performance.
The filing initially drew attention because of the scale of the reported transaction and the limited public profile of Supaporn Phimpong. In capital-market circles, an individual holding shares in a major listed telecommunications company at this level would normally attract scrutiny over investment background, source of funds and purpose of shareholding.
However, the issue has now moved beyond the identity of the reported buyer. The more important question is whether Thailand’s disclosure system can verify major-shareholder filings quickly enough before they affect investor perception.
Form 246-2 reports are closely watched because they disclose acquisitions or disposals of securities that may change a company’s shareholder structure. If such information is later found to be inaccurate, it can create confusion for investors and weaken confidence in market transparency.
The reported transaction was said to have been made through UBS Group AG, a major foreign financial institution. Transactions through foreign brokers are not unusual in large share deals, especially where institutional or cross-border trading is involved.
But when the reported buyer is an individual with limited publicly available information, and the holding appears to be worth tens of billions of baht, the market naturally raises questions over the structure of the transaction.
The key issues now are whether the reported stake was genuinely acquired, whether Supaporn was acting solely as an individual investor, and whether there is any other beneficial owner behind the holding. At this stage, however, there is no confirmed evidence that the shares were being held on behalf of another person or group.
The case has also prompted questions over whether the SEC’s filing system needs stronger safeguards. A capital-market source reportedly said Supaporn’s name had appeared in Form 246-2 filings involving at least six listed companies since 2018, including TRUE, KBANK, AAV, BBL, GLS and MAJOR, with several cases later drawing questions or disputes over the accuracy of the information submitted.
Market observers said the case highlights the need to review how Form 246-2 reports are received and published, because such filings can influence market perception and investor decisions. Some experts have called for stronger identity verification, reasonableness checks before publication, anomaly detection and suspension of publication for reports under review.
Legal experts said that if an investigation found intentional filing of false information, the matter could fall under securities law and other related laws, potentially leading to civil, criminal or administrative action. No conclusion has yet been announced by the SEC on whether this filing, or any previous filings mentioned by market sources, involved wrongdoing.
The immediate issue for investors is whether the reported 7.0992% holding will be confirmed, revised or withdrawn. A confirmed stake would have implications for TRUE’s shareholder structure, while a corrected or invalid filing would raise fresh questions over the screening process for sensitive market disclosures.
The case therefore matters not only to TRUE shareholders, but to the wider Thai market. When a filing suggests that a new shareholder has emerged with a multibillion-baht position in a large listed company, investors need to know whether the information is accurate, who the ultimate holder is, and whether the disclosure process is strong enough to prevent market confusion.
Until the SEC completes its review, the TRUE filing remains a test case for Thailand’s capital-market transparency — and for how quickly regulators can respond when a major shareholder disclosure itself becomes the source of uncertainty.
Sources: Thansettakij, SET