Venezuela earthquake deaths hit 2,954 as rescue work goes on

SUNDAY, JULY 05, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Venezuela earthquake deaths hit 2,954 as rescue work goes on

Venezuela has raised its official earthquake death toll to 2,954, while rescue teams continue searching in La Guaira and other badly hit areas.

  • The official death toll from the earthquakes in Venezuela has been raised to 2,954.
  • Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, with nearly 30,000 state personnel and over 3,200 international workers deployed.
  • An unofficial estimate places the number of missing people at more than 41,000 as rescue teams search through collapsed buildings.
  • The disaster has caused widespread damage, leaving over 16,000 people homeless and complicating access to affected areas.

The Venezuelan government has raised the official death toll from the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck the country’s coast on June 24, with 2,954 people now confirmed dead as search-and-rescue operations continue in severely damaged areas.

Authorities reported that nearly 30,000 state personnel had been deployed, supported by 3,281 international rescue workers, to help people affected by the disaster.

The earthquakes caused widespread damage to homes, public buildings and key infrastructure, leaving many communities struggling to access basic assistance.

The situation remains serious, with more than 16,000 people left homeless. Many families have moved into government shelters and temporary tent camps, while some areas remain difficult to reach because roads, buildings and utilities have been badly damaged.

Venezuela earthquake deaths hit 2,954 as rescue work goes on


Unofficial missing tally tops 41,000 as La Guaira bears brunt

The number of missing people remains a major concern. A widely used but unofficial estimate puts the missing tally at more than 41,000, as rescue teams and volunteers continue searching through collapsed buildings.

La Guaira is among the areas worst affected by the quakes, with search operations continuing for a 10th day.

Volunteers and local residents have joined the effort to find people trapped beneath debris, despite limited heavy machinery, unstable structures and the risk of further collapses.

Venezuela earthquake deaths hit 2,954 as rescue work goes on


Field hospital treats hundreds of survivors

A field hospital operated by disaster-relief organisation Samaritan’s Purse has treated around 400 patients and carried out nearly 30 surgeries.

The organisation plans to gradually hand over medical operations to local health workers so that treatment and rehabilitation can continue over the longer term.

Venezuela earthquake deaths hit 2,954 as rescue work goes on

However, the Venezuelan government continues to face questions over the speed and reach of its disaster response. Residents and volunteers in some affected areas have raised concerns about delays in food, medical supplies and heavy equipment, particularly in locations with large numbers of collapsed buildings.

The government has maintained that it is mobilising all available resources to support those affected and will continue rescue operations across every area hit by the earthquakes.

Source:
Reuters

Venezuela earthquake deaths hit 2,954 as rescue work goes on Venezuela earthquake deaths hit 2,954 as rescue work goes on Venezuela earthquake deaths hit 2,954 as rescue work goes on

 

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