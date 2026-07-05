Venezuela earthquake deaths hit 2,954 as rescue work goes on

The Venezuelan government has raised the official death toll from the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck the country’s coast on June 24, with 2,954 people now confirmed dead as search-and-rescue operations continue in severely damaged areas.

Authorities reported that nearly 30,000 state personnel had been deployed, supported by 3,281 international rescue workers, to help people affected by the disaster.

The earthquakes caused widespread damage to homes, public buildings and key infrastructure, leaving many communities struggling to access basic assistance.

The situation remains serious, with more than 16,000 people left homeless. Many families have moved into government shelters and temporary tent camps, while some areas remain difficult to reach because roads, buildings and utilities have been badly damaged.