Venezuela earthquake deaths hit 2,954 as rescue work goes on

The Venezuelan government has raised the official death toll from the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck the country’s coast on June 24, with 2,954 people now confirmed dead as search-and-rescue operations continue in severely damaged areas.
Authorities reported that nearly 30,000 state personnel had been deployed, supported by 3,281 international rescue workers, to help people affected by the disaster.
The earthquakes caused widespread damage to homes, public buildings and key infrastructure, leaving many communities struggling to access basic assistance.
The situation remains serious, with more than 16,000 people left homeless. Many families have moved into government shelters and temporary tent camps, while some areas remain difficult to reach because roads, buildings and utilities have been badly damaged.
The number of missing people remains a major concern. A widely used but unofficial estimate puts the missing tally at more than 41,000, as rescue teams and volunteers continue searching through collapsed buildings.
La Guaira is among the areas worst affected by the quakes, with search operations continuing for a 10th day.
Volunteers and local residents have joined the effort to find people trapped beneath debris, despite limited heavy machinery, unstable structures and the risk of further collapses.
A field hospital operated by disaster-relief organisation Samaritan’s Purse has treated around 400 patients and carried out nearly 30 surgeries.
The organisation plans to gradually hand over medical operations to local health workers so that treatment and rehabilitation can continue over the longer term.
However, the Venezuelan government continues to face questions over the speed and reach of its disaster response. Residents and volunteers in some affected areas have raised concerns about delays in food, medical supplies and heavy equipment, particularly in locations with large numbers of collapsed buildings.
The government has maintained that it is mobilising all available resources to support those affected and will continue rescue operations across every area hit by the earthquakes.
Source:
Reuters