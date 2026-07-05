Bavi maintains super typhoon strength as forecasts remain uncertain

Super Typhoon Bavi remains the world's most intense tropical cyclone at present, even though it has weakened slightly from its earlier strength.

Himawari satellite imagery at 11.30am on Sunday (July 5, 2026) indicated that average wind speeds near its centre were about 250 kilometres per hour, with maximum gusts of up to 305 kilometres per hour.

The storm is expected to pass through the northern part of Guam on the morning of Monday (July 6) before moving north-west, while maintaining super typhoon intensity.

Areas near its projected track are therefore at risk of strong gusts, heavy rain and high seas.