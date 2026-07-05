Bavi maintains super typhoon strength as forecasts remain uncertain

Super Typhoon Bavi remains the world's most intense tropical cyclone at present, even though it has weakened slightly from its earlier strength.
Himawari satellite imagery at 11.30am on Sunday (July 5, 2026) indicated that average wind speeds near its centre were about 250 kilometres per hour, with maximum gusts of up to 305 kilometres per hour.
The storm is expected to pass through the northern part of Guam on the morning of Monday (July 6) before moving north-west, while maintaining super typhoon intensity.
Areas near its projected track are therefore at risk of strong gusts, heavy rain and high seas.
Latest forecast track models still assess that Bavi is likely to move close to or affect Taiwan between Friday (July 10) and Saturday (July 11).
However, the storm's path remains uncertain and could change over the next two to three days, depending on the influence of winds and atmospheric conditions.
Meanwhile, meteorological agencies in the Philippines and Japan are continuing to monitor the storm's development closely to assess both its intensity and direction of movement, as there remains a chance that the storm could deviate from its path.
If the storm maintains its strength and moves close to Taiwan, the island's eastern coast could face high seas of about 13-14 metres, equivalent to the height of a four- to five-storey building, bringing severe coastal waves and dangerous sea conditions.
Thai nationals living in Taiwan, as well as those planning to travel to the area between Friday (July 10, 2026) and Saturday (July 11, 2026), should closely follow announcements from meteorological agencies and warnings from authorities, and check weather conditions and flight status before travelling, as the storm's path and intensity could continue to change throughout the coming days.