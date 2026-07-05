TMD warns heavy rain across Thailand from storm Maysak and monsoon

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned on Sunday (July 5, 2026) that all regions would face heavy rain, with the highest rainfall coverage reaching 70% of the area, especially in the North, Northeast, and Bangkok and its surrounding provinces. People were urged to watch for possible flash floods.

For the next 24 hours, isolated very heavy rain is forecast in the upper North, upper Northeast and East as the monsoon trough lies across the upper North and upper Laos and feeds into severe tropical storm “Maysak”.

The rather strong southwest monsoon is also covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.