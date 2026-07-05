TMD warns heavy rain across Thailand from storm Maysak and monsoon

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned on Sunday (July 5, 2026) that all regions would face heavy rain, with the highest rainfall coverage reaching 70% of the area, especially in the North, Northeast, and Bangkok and its surrounding provinces. People were urged to watch for possible flash floods.
For the next 24 hours, isolated very heavy rain is forecast in the upper North, upper Northeast and East as the monsoon trough lies across the upper North and upper Laos and feeds into severe tropical storm “Maysak”.
The rather strong southwest monsoon is also covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
People are advised to be wary of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest runoff, especially in the foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to be rather strong, reaching 2-3 metres and rising above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.
In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at about 2 metres, with waves above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)