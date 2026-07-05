Malaysia EV rules prompt Chinese carmakers to adjust market plans

Malaysia has begun enforcing new measures to control imports of completely built-up (CBU) electric vehicles (EVs) since July 1, forcing Chinese EV makers such as BYD and several other Chinese brands to adjust their market strategies after many popular models became ineligible for import under the new criteria.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) requires CBU EVs imported for sale in the country to have a CIF (cost, insurance and freight) value of at least 200,000 ringgit (around THB1.64 million) and motor output of no less than 180 kilowatts, or around 241 horsepower.

Once taxes, operating costs and distributors’ margins are included, the actual retail prices of vehicles meeting the criteria are likely to be far above 200,000 ringgit, leaving the entry-level and mid-range EV market almost entirely excluded from imports.

The measure directly affects Chinese carmakers, as many brands compete through more affordable vehicles.

Data from the Road Transport Department Malaysia (JPJ) showed that in 2025, new-energy vehicles from Chinese manufacturers, excluding Proton, in which Geely holds a stake, accounted for around 60% of Malaysia’s total new-energy vehicle market.