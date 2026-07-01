Malaysia to finish safety checks on five Thai shrimp species in 30 days

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has succeeded in bilateral negotiations with the Malaysian government to resolve Malaysia’s temporary suspension of imports of five shrimp species from Thailand under measures to regulate domestic agricultural products.

Both sides agreed to accelerate residue and sanitary checks so they are completed within 30 days, while facilitating Thailand’s preparations to export more beef and pork products in the future.

Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said after travelling to Malaysia for talks with Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Malaysia’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, that the meeting discussed Malaysia’s temporary control measures on five shrimp species from Thailand.