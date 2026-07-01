Alien crayfish in Kwan Phayao raises Thai freshwater alarm



Not always villains, but dangerous in the wrong place

Alien aquatic species are not necessarily “villains” from the start. Many enter countries as ornamental pets, farmed species, research subjects or commercial animals. Some may be legally imported, while others are smuggled in.

Problems often arise when they escape from poorly controlled farms or are released into the wild by people unaware of the consequences.

The redclaw crayfish case in Kwan Phayao is not unique. Several countries have faced similar challenges. In Europe, crayfish from North America have been linked to pressure on native crayfish and freshwater ecosystems.

In China, crayfish have generated huge economic value, but some areas have also reported damage to paddy bunds and irrigation systems because of their burrowing behaviour. In parts of Africa, authorities continue to monitor the effect of alien crayfish on native aquatic plants and animals.



Global lessons point to control, removal and use

Few countries have avoided the problem of alien species, whether fish, shrimp, shellfish or other aquatic animals. The key difference lies not only in how such species enter an ecosystem, but also in how quickly and effectively each country responds.

International experience suggests that alien species management must look at the whole system. Measures usually combine prevention, surveillance, population control, removal from the wild and, where appropriate, practical use to create incentives for reducing their numbers.

One widely cited example is the management of lionfish in the United States and the Caribbean, where authorities have encouraged consumption alongside tracking and removal. The idea is simple: the more invasive species are taken out of the wild, the more their ecological impact can be reduced.

A similar mix of measures has been used in parts of Europe affected by crayfish outbreaks, including removal, tighter controls on keeping and breeding, and technology to monitor their spread.

Thailand has already encountered several alien species in natural waterways, including redclaw crayfish, zebra tilapia, golden apple snails and blackchin tilapia. Each case requires more than one response: monitoring, control, removal and appropriate use must work together.

Alien species do not choose which country they enter. Every country, however, must choose how to respond. For Thailand, the real question is not only how the crayfish reached Kwan Phayao, but also how quickly the country can limit its impact, reduce its population and turn the problem into a manageable risk before it is too late.

Source: Bangkokbiznews