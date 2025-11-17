Alien species invasion escalates as authorities miss the real issue

Environmental experts have raised alarms over the growing problem of illegal imports of non-native aquatic species, warning that Thailand is facing a surge in alien species escaping into natural waterways and spreading at a pace that is increasingly damaging local ecosystems.

They stress that illegal imports remain the biggest loophole driving the crisis, one that the state must close at the source rather than continuing to respond only after outbreaks occur.

Recent reports show that several non-native fish species, including butter cichlids, Mayan cichlids, sucker fish and arowana, have been found in multiple water bodies nationwide over recent months. Although the Department of Fisheries has introduced urgent control measures, officials admit that manpower limitations make it difficult to enforce proper surveillance across all regions.