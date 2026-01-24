Japan election-linked firms rush to prepare for lower house poll

The 16-day window is the shortest lead-up to a general election since the end of World War II, and businesses are receiving an influx of orders from those planning to file candidacies.



"It's too abrupt," Koichi Ishibashi, 60, head of a campaign car rental firm in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, said. "I'm getting more calls than ever before."



Ishibashi said that his company's roughly 70 campaign cars, equipped with loudspeakers and driven through constituencies to appeal to voters during the campaign period, were booked within three days after news reports that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was considering calling a snap election.

The firm is currently rushing to put signboards on the vehicles.



"We will run well-maintained campaign cars despite there being little time," Ishibashi said.



A printing company in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward that handles campaign posters saw a surge in orders and inquiries. The company said that it is declining new orders as it lacks staff due to the unexpected Lower House dissolution.



"We will make sure deliveries are made on time," company President Hiroshi Saito, 74, said.