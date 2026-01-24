A Rupture in the Alps: Key Takeaways as Trump’s Agenda and the AI 'Reality Check' Upend Davos 2026

Global leaders exit the World Economic Forum grappling with US protectionism, a radical energy pivot, and the diplomatic fallout of the Greenland dispute.
Global leaders and titan-level executives have departed the Swiss Alps following a turbulent World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.
The 2026 summit was unequivocally dominated by US President Donald Trump, whose unpredictable foreign policy and protectionist trade stance left traditional allies searching for a new strategic path.
Geopolitical Fractures and the Greenland Gambit
The summit’s atmosphere was charged by the diplomatic firestorm surrounding President Trump’s territorial claims to Greenland.
While Europe appeared to find new resolve in defending its sovereignty—bolstered by a sharp downturn in financial markets—the transatlantic relationship has been left significantly frayed.
"We are probably too slow," one European Union official admitted, noting that the bloc is now looking to accelerate its decision-making processes to counter future shocks from Washington.
Despite the Greenland distractions, the conflict in Ukraine remained a critical, if overshadowed, focal point.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived for talks amidst claims of progress toward a peace deal, though he cautioned that fundamental territorial issues remain unresolved.
In a notable shift, Kirill Dmitriev—an envoy for President Vladimir Putin—visited the "USA House" for talks with American officials.
According to Reuters, this marked the first appearance of a Russian official in Davos since the 2022 invasion.
Economic Uncertainty and Trade Tensions
Macroeconomic discussions were clouded by the threat of US tariffs on European allies who resisted the Greenland proposal.
The move has galvanised calls for a "de-dollarised" trade strategy, with many nations looking to diversify their commerce away from a volatile US administration.
Market Stability: Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne warned that stability and the rule of law are currently "in short supply."
Banking Fears: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sparked debate by warning that proposed caps on credit card interest rates would lead to an "economic disaster."
Crypto Influence: Digital asset executives continued to push blockchain and stablecoins as the primary disruptors of traditional finance.
AI Optimism vs Labour Anxiety
The technology sector arrived in Davos with a heavy-hitting delegation, including rare appearances by Tesla’s Elon Musk and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.
AI startup Anthropic took a prominent position on the Davos promenade, signalling a move from 2025’s scepticism toward aggressive enterprise expansion.
While executives remain bullish on productivity, the human cost remains a point of contention.
Two business leaders told Reuters that while jobs will inevitably disappear, AI is often being used as a convenient "excuse" for layoffs rather than being the sole cause.
Conversely, union leaders at the forum warned of a widening inequality gap and demanded urgent regulatory oversight.
Energy: The Great Pivot
"Big Oil" returned to the forum with renewed confidence, buoyed by the Trump administration’s move to pause offshore wind projects and promote domestic drilling.
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright challenged the consensus on "peak oil," suggesting global production must more than double to meet demand—a stance he claimed would rectify "wasted" investment in green energy by California and Europe.
However, Elon Musk broke ranks with the administration’s narrative. Musk argued that the US could meet its entire electricity needs—including the massive demand from data centres—using solar arrays covering only a small fraction of land in states like Nevada or Utah.
He noted, however, that current tariff barriers make the deployment of such technology "artificially high."
Defence and Secret Weaponry
The summit concluded on a surreal note regarding global security.
While the threat of military action over Greenland subsided, President Trump intrigued attendees with claims of a "secret sonic weapon" used during the capture of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.
While the Kremlin stated that Russian intelligence is investigating the claim, Western defence contractors at the forum are reportedly preparing for a significant uptick in military spending across both sides of the Atlantic.