Global leaders exit the World Economic Forum grappling with US protectionism, a radical energy pivot, and the diplomatic fallout of the Greenland dispute.

Global leaders and titan-level executives have departed the Swiss Alps following a turbulent World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

The 2026 summit was unequivocally dominated by US President Donald Trump, whose unpredictable foreign policy and protectionist trade stance left traditional allies searching for a new strategic path.

Geopolitical Fractures and the Greenland Gambit



The summit’s atmosphere was charged by the diplomatic firestorm surrounding President Trump’s territorial claims to Greenland.

While Europe appeared to find new resolve in defending its sovereignty—bolstered by a sharp downturn in financial markets—the transatlantic relationship has been left significantly frayed.

"We are probably too slow," one European Union official admitted, noting that the bloc is now looking to accelerate its decision-making processes to counter future shocks from Washington.

Despite the Greenland distractions, the conflict in Ukraine remained a critical, if overshadowed, focal point.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived for talks amidst claims of progress toward a peace deal, though he cautioned that fundamental territorial issues remain unresolved.

In a notable shift, Kirill Dmitriev—an envoy for President Vladimir Putin—visited the "USA House" for talks with American officials.

According to Reuters, this marked the first appearance of a Russian official in Davos since the 2022 invasion.