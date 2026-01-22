Trump launches Board of Peace at WEF; under 20 attend

On 22 January 2026, US President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the launch ceremony for the “Board of Peace”, an international cooperation framework intended for recovery and conflict resolution in Gaza. He also joined in signing the organisation’s founding charter for the first time during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, on 22 January.

The ceremony drew representatives from fewer than 20 countries, even though Trump had sent invitations to more than 50 countries, including Thailand, to join as members.

No Western European allies attended. Those who appeared were reported to be mostly from the Middle East and South America, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Paraguay, Hungary, and Indonesia.