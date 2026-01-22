Trump launches Board of Peace at WEF; under 20 attend

On 22 January 2026, US President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the launch ceremony for the “Board of Peace”, an international cooperation framework intended for recovery and conflict resolution in Gaza. He also joined in signing the organisation’s founding charter for the first time during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, on 22 January.
The ceremony drew representatives from fewer than 20 countries, even though Trump had sent invitations to more than 50 countries, including Thailand, to join as members.
No Western European allies attended. Those who appeared were reported to be mostly from the Middle East and South America, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Paraguay, Hungary, and Indonesia.
The launch came after Trump adjusted his stance towards Europe over Greenland and suspended a planned 10% import tariff on goods from eight European countries, which had been due to begin on 1 February.
Before the charter signing, Trump told participants that the Board of Peace had already begun operating and said processes were running smoothly. He also claimed that nearly every country wanted to be involved.
He went on to discuss Gaza, which he described as the starting point for the board’s creation, and expressed confidence that the initiative could help push forward sustainable peace talks in Gaza in the near future. Trump also said the Board of Peace had the potential to become one of the most important organisations ever created, adding that he was honoured to serve as its chair.
Trump also said he intended for the Board of Peace to work with the United Nations (UN), despite having criticised the UN in the past for failing to use its capabilities to their fullest. He said that once the board’s structure is fully in place, it would be able to pursue its objectives and operate alongside the UN, repeating that the UN has significant unused potential.
In the same remarks, Trump reiterated a claim that he had played a role in ending at least eight wars worldwide, including the Thailand–Cambodia conflict, and said new mediation talks to end another war would happen soon. He also spoke about Iran, referring to what he described as a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year and claiming it had destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities, while asserting Tehran wanted to enter negotiations.
Trump further mentioned US operations against Islamic State in Syria, saying there had been positive progress and claiming threats to Europe, the United States and the Middle East were diminishing.