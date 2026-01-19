Thailand invited to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ on Gaza plan: MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday that Thailand has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump linked to his “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” and a US initiative to establish a “Board of Peace”, adding that Thailand is studying the details.

MFA: Thailand welcomes peace and humanitarian efforts

The MFA said Thailand welcomes any initiative that supports sustainable peace in the Middle East and humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of the Palestinian people. It said it hopes any initiative will reflect the will of the Palestinian people and gain support from countries in the region.