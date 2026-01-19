Thailand invited to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ on Gaza plan: MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday that Thailand has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump linked to his “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” and a US initiative to establish a “Board of Peace”, adding that Thailand is studying the details.
The MFA said Thailand welcomes any initiative that supports sustainable peace in the Middle East and humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of the Palestinian people. It said it hopes any initiative will reflect the will of the Palestinian people and gain support from countries in the region.
Thailand reaffirmed its support for ongoing efforts by all relevant parties to achieve a two-state solution, in which Israel and a Palestinian state coexist peacefully and securely, based on international law and relevant UN resolutions, the MFA said.
The White House says the Board of Peace is part of a 20-point roadmap under Trump’s Gaza plan and would provide strategic oversight and mobilise resources for Gaza’s transition from conflict to reconstruction, alongside other bodies set up under the framework.
Reuters reported that governments have reacted cautiously to the proposed board, with concerns it could sideline existing UN processes. It also reported that a draft charter outlines a $1 billion contribution for permanent membership, while the UN Security Council authorised a Gaza-focused mandate for the board through 2027 without granting wider authority.