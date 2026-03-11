Energy Ministry says petrol stations remain open as usual

Ministry of Energy has confirmed that petrol stations across the country are continuing to operate as normal, stressing that there is currently no order for them to close after 10pm.

The ministry said the measure to close petrol stations after 10pm is merely a preparedness plan that would be enforced only if the country’s oil reserves were to reach the most critical stage of a supply crisis.





Officials said the current situation has not reached that level, adding that Thailand’s oil reserves remain sufficient for use for more than three months.

The ministry also appealed to the public not to panic, hoard fuel or fall for rumours, and urged people to carry on with their daily lives as usual.