Energy Ministry says petrol stations remain open as usual

Ministry of Energy has confirmed that petrol stations across the country are continuing to operate as normal, stressing that there is currently no order for them to close after 10pm.
The ministry said the measure to close petrol stations after 10pm is merely a preparedness plan that would be enforced only if the country’s oil reserves were to reach the most critical stage of a supply crisis.
Officials said the current situation has not reached that level, adding that Thailand’s oil reserves remain sufficient for use for more than three months.
The ministry also appealed to the public not to panic, hoard fuel or fall for rumours, and urged people to carry on with their daily lives as usual.
Sarawut Kaewtathip, director-general of the Department of Energy Business, said on Tuesday (March 10) that reports claiming the Interior Ministry had instructed provincial governors nationwide to coordinate with provincial energy offices to gather detailed information on private-sector fuel demand in each area were intended purely for planning purposes.
The data collection, covering diesel, petrol and cooking gas, is aimed at helping the authorities allocate resources as efficiently as possible and prevent disruption to regional economic activity.
He said the proposal to close petrol stations after 10pm should be understood only as a preparatory measure. Any decision to restrict opening hours would be used solely if the situation in the Middle East were to deteriorate further and directly affect Thailand’s oil reserves to the point of severe crisis.
“At present, the situation has not reached that stage,” he said.
Nevertheless, the Ministry of Energy said it remains on alert and is monitoring developments closely.
It added that in some areas where petrol stations have experienced fuel shortages, the ministry has been working in an integrated manner with provincial commerce offices to ensure there is no hoarding or opportunistic price increases that could cause hardship for the public.
The ministry also said it is accelerating coordination with fuel traders to speed up deliveries to areas where supplies remain insufficient, in order to minimise the impact on local residents.
“With regard to reports about a measure to close petrol stations after 10pm, the Ministry of Energy would like to confirm that such a measure would be used only if oil reserves were to enter the most critical state of crisis,” Sarawut said.
“At this point, the situation remains under control. We therefore ask the public to continue living as normal and to have confidence in the government’s preparedness plans to deal with any crisis to the best of its ability.”