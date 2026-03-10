Oil Fuel Fund still able to shield diesel prices: Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund remains strong enough to cushion current oil price volatility and help keep domestic diesel prices within the government’s policy framework, as authorities work closely to manage the energy crisis.

Speaking at the Finance Ministry on Tuesday (March 10), Permanent Secretary for Finance Lavaron Sangsnit said the Finance Ministry and the Energy Ministry had integrated their work and were closely monitoring the situation. He said the current Oil Fuel Fund mechanism was still operating at full efficiency and remained capable of handling global crude oil price movements.

Lavaron said the fund’s role was central to stabilising domestic diesel prices, which remain a key policy concern for the government amid sharp swings in global energy markets.