Singapore Money Laundering Probe Sends Shockwaves Through Thai Markets

Authorities freeze $118 million in assets as licensed fund manager Capital Asia Investments is linked to international scams and major stakes in Thai listed firms.
A major joint operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has targeted a licensed fund management firm, Capital Asia Investments, over allegations of large-scale transnational money laundering.
The probe has caused immediate volatility in Bangkok, where the firm is revealed to hold substantial interests in the energy and financial sectors.
The Raid and Asset Freeze
On March 5, 2026, Singaporean authorities executed a coordinated raid on the firm’s offices, resulting in the arrest of two directors.
In a decisive move to prevent the flight of capital, MAS and the police have frozen bank and securities accounts containing more than $118 million (S$160 million).
The MAS indicated that the investigation was triggered by "serious control deficiencies" in the firm’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols.
Intelligence provided by the Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office (STRO) suggests that the funds in question are the proceeds of overseas criminal activities, including sophisticated international scams.
The Thai Exposure
While the legal battle unfolds in Singapore, the financial fallout has crossed the border. Data from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) confirms that Capital Asia Investments is a significant institutional investor in three Thai-listed entities, with total holdings valued at approximately $10.5 million (373 million baht) as of March 9.
Finansia X (FSX): The firm is currently the largest shareholder in this prominent securities and investment banking group, holding a 24.14% stake valued at approximately $6.1 million.
BCPG: A major clean energy subsidiary of the Bangchak Corporation. The fund holds approximately 21.2 million shares, valued at roughly $3.1 million.
Greentech Ventures (GTV): The firm serves as the second-largest shareholder with an 8.25% stake in this property and energy developer, valued at about $1.2 million.
Market Reaction and Corporate Denials
The news triggered a sell-off in BCPG shares during the late trading session on March 9. In a formal filing to the SET this morning, Rawee Boonsinsukh, CEO of BCPG, moved to reassure investors.
"We wish to clarify that there are no fundamental changes or significant incidents affecting our business operations or financial stability," the statement read.
Rawee emphasized that the company’s renewable energy projects are proceeding as planned and underscored BCPG’s commitment to "Good Corporate Governance" and transparency.
Regulatory Stance
Singaporean officials have reiterated that they will take "decisive enforcement action" against any entity attempting to use the city-state's financial infrastructure as a conduit for illicit funds.
Investigators are currently working with international counterparts to trace the origin of the seized assets.
The SET and the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are expected to monitor the shareholder registers of the affected companies closely as the Singaporean legal proceedings continue.