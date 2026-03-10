Singapore Money Laundering Probe Sends Shockwaves Through Thai Markets

Authorities freeze $118 million in assets as licensed fund manager Capital Asia Investments is linked to international scams and major stakes in Thai listed firms.

A major joint operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has targeted a licensed fund management firm, Capital Asia Investments, over allegations of large-scale transnational money laundering.

The probe has caused immediate volatility in Bangkok, where the firm is revealed to hold substantial interests in the energy and financial sectors.

The Raid and Asset Freeze

On March 5, 2026, Singaporean authorities executed a coordinated raid on the firm’s offices, resulting in the arrest of two directors.

In a decisive move to prevent the flight of capital, MAS and the police have frozen bank and securities accounts containing more than $118 million (S$160 million).

The MAS indicated that the investigation was triggered by "serious control deficiencies" in the firm’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols.

Intelligence provided by the Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office (STRO) suggests that the funds in question are the proceeds of overseas criminal activities, including sophisticated international scams.

