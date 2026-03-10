AIS Joins Forces with Central Group and Japan Airlines to Take Campaign Winners on a Learning Journey to Japan

Saichon Submakudom, Chief Corporate Communication of AIS, said: “This project reflects AIS’s commitment to transparent and sustainable E-Waste management. The prize awarded to the winners is not just a travel experience but a Sustainability Learning Experience, allowing them to witness the entire recycling journey—from the starting point to the final process. This helps build confidence that every piece of E-Waste is handled according to the Zero E-Waste to Landfill standard.

Our collaboration with Central Group, Japan Airlines, and WMS also creates a national model under the Circular Economy concept, connecting consumers with world-class recycling facilities through a complete ecosystem. This initiative supports the development of Thailand’s E-Waste ecosystem, ensuring that properly disposed electronic waste is managed responsibly and without environmental impact. When consumers clearly see the final destination of their waste, it fosters trust and encourages sustainable behavioral change—from usage to proper disposal.

The project expands on the long-running “Thais Say No to E-Waste” initiative, which AIS and Central Group have jointly operated since 2020. AIS serves as the driving force behind the “AIS HUB of E-Waste,” Thailand’s central platform for managing electronic waste under the Zero E-Waste to Landfill principle. Meanwhile, Central Group supports the expansion of collection points across shopping centers nationwide, linking retail spaces with standardized waste management systems to make proper E-Waste disposal accessible and convenient for the public.”

Atchara Visuthivongsarat, Deputy Chief Marketing Officer for Marketing, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability at Central Group, said: “Central Group is strongly committed to environmental stewardship, particularly in advancing circular economy principles. We aim to maximize resource efficiency through the Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle approach to minimize long-term environmental impact.

In terms of waste management, Central Group continuously promotes waste separation and has elevated this practice as a core business strategy. The company aims to reduce landfill waste by at least 30% by 2030 and move toward Zero Waste to Landfill by 2050 through the ‘Love The Earth – ZERO WASTE NOW’ initiative.

Electronic waste is one of the most critical challenges in the digital era. If not properly managed, hazardous substances such as lead, mercury, and cadmium can contaminate soil and water sources, posing risks to ecosystems and public health. However, when processed through standardized recycling systems, valuable metals and resources can be recovered, reducing reliance on natural resources and supporting the circular economy.

Currently, Central Group has established more than 42 E-Waste collection points nationwide in collaboration with AIS, enabling the public to conveniently dispose of electronic waste responsibly. As a retail leader with comprehensive waste management systems, Central Group continues to engage customers, employees, business partners, and communities to strengthen the country’s resource management efforts and contribute to achieving Net Zero goals.”

Takafumi Sawada, Regional Manager for Thailand, Indochina, and the South Asian Subcontinent at Japan Airlines, said: “Japan Airlines recognizes its responsibility toward the environment and society, and is committed to becoming a trusted global airline. We have set a target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by reducing CO₂ emissions and increasing the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) produced from used cooking oil during flights. JAL aims to increase SAF usage to 10% by 2030 while continuing to modernize its fleet with energy-efficient aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787.

At the same time, Japan Airlines follows the 3R+1R principle (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle + Redesign) by eliminating single-use plastics and developing biodegradable food containers to reduce environmental impact.”

The Thai delegation also visited the JAL Sky Museum near Haneda Airport. The 130-minute immersive experience introduces visitors to the history and pride of Japan’s national airline through interactive digital exhibits, iconic uniform displays, cockpit simulators, and premium cabin seats. Guests also enjoy a special behind-the-scenes view inside the aircraft hangar, witnessing the meticulous work of aviation engineers against the dynamic runway backdrop.”

The collaboration between AIS, Central Group, and Japan Airlines highlights a comprehensive approach that connects consumers, collection points, commercial spaces, and international recycling facilities. This partnership strengthens confidence in responsible E-Waste management while encouraging sustainable behavioral change. Ultimately, it lays the foundation for a transparent and scalable E-Waste management system in Thailand, supporting the country’s transition toward a low-carbon society and a circular economy.