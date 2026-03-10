Australia grants asylum visas to five Iranian women footballers

US President Donald Trump also praised Albanese for allowing the players to stay, posting on social media that the United States was ready to take in the Iranian women athletes if Australia had declined to do so.

Australian officials said the five Iranian footballers are Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramazanzadeh, and Mona Hamoudi. They are now staying at an undisclosed location under police protection.

Albanese said Australia was also prepared to help other Iranian national team athletes currently in the country, although it would depend on whether they chose to accept the offer.

Television footage showed several other Iranian athletes leaving a hotel on the Gold Coast in north-eastern Australia and boarding a bus on Tuesday afternoon, although it was not clear which athletes were on board or where they were headed.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke posted a picture with the five Iranian women footballers on X after their visas were approved, saying the government had been holding private talks with the athletes for several days. He acknowledged that seeking asylum had been a difficult decision for them.

“While the offer of assistance remains open to other members of the team, it is possible, and indeed highly likely, that not every woman in the squad will choose to accept the opportunity Australia has offered,” Burke said.