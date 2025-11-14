3 warm-up points; Thailand edge Singapore 3-2 in Asian Cup qualifiers preparation

November 13, 2025 at 7.30 p.m. at Thammasat Stadium, Thailand’s men’s national football team, ranked 96th in the world, faced 155th-ranked Singapore in an International Match under the FIFA Day calendar.
Head coach Anthony Hudson sent out a full-strength lineup, anchored by the midfield trio of Theerathon Bunmathan, Sarach Yooyen, and team captain Chanathip Songkrasin. In attack, he fielded Benjamin Davis, Supachok Sarachat, and Supachai Chaided.
In the 13th minute, Thailand were forced into an early substitution when Supachai Chaided sustained an injury, with Thirasak Poeiphimai coming on to replace him.
15th minute (Thailand 1-0):
Thailand took the lead after a clearance fell to Sarach Yooyen, who chest-controlled before volleying with his right foot, sending the ball under the crossbar beautifully.
17th minute (1-1):
Singapore equalised almost immediately through a close-range shot by Glenn Kweh inside the penalty area.
Halftime score: 1-1.
At the start of the second half, Thailand made two substitutions: Suphanan Bureerat and Seksan Ratree came on for Nicholas Mickelson and Benjamin Davis.
47th minute (Thailand 2-1):
Thailand regained the lead from a short corner, as Theerathon Bunmathan struck a powerful left-footed shot from outside the box, sending the ball into the far corner.
53rd minute (Thailand 3-1):
The War Elephants extended their lead! Substitute Seksan Ratree scored his first goal of the match with a right-footed strike from outside the penalty area.
62nd minute (Thailand 3-2):
Singapore pulled one back after Ikhsan Fandi’s effort was saved, but Glenn Kweh followed up and scored his second goal of the game.
Stoppage time (90+5):
Thailand missed a golden opportunity for a fourth goal when Jude Soonsup-Bell saw his penalty saved by the Singapore goalkeeper.
Full-time: Thailand defeat Singapore 3-2 in an exciting FIFA Day friendly match.
Patiwat Khammai (GK), Kevin Deeromram, Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon, Sarach Yooyen, Supachok Sarachat, Supachai Chaided, Benjamin Davis, Nicholas Mickelson, Chanathip Songkrasin (C), Natthapong Sairiya