3 warm-up points; Thailand edge Singapore 3-2 in Asian Cup qualifiers preparation

November 13, 2025 at 7.30 p.m. at Thammasat Stadium, Thailand’s men’s national football team, ranked 96th in the world, faced 155th-ranked Singapore in an International Match under the FIFA Day calendar.

Match summary and key highlights

Head coach Anthony Hudson sent out a full-strength lineup, anchored by the midfield trio of Theerathon Bunmathan, Sarach Yooyen, and team captain Chanathip Songkrasin. In attack, he fielded Benjamin Davis, Supachok Sarachat, and Supachai Chaided.

In the 13th minute, Thailand were forced into an early substitution when Supachai Chaided sustained an injury, with Thirasak Poeiphimai coming on to replace him.

15th minute (Thailand 1-0):

Thailand took the lead after a clearance fell to Sarach Yooyen, who chest-controlled before volleying with his right foot, sending the ball under the crossbar beautifully.

17th minute (1-1):

Singapore equalised almost immediately through a close-range shot by Glenn Kweh inside the penalty area.

Halftime score: 1-1.