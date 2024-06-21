‘War Elephants’ in Fifa top 100 rankings for the first time in 14 years

The Thailand team, nicknamed “War Elephants”, pipped the Kyrgyz Republic to grab the final spot in the top 100 list with a total of 1,218.56 points, up 9.36 points from the previous month’s ranking.

The additional points came from the achievements in the last two matches of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification round in Group C, in which Thailand drew 1-1 with China and beat Singapore 3-1.

The latest Fifa rankings make Thailand the best-ranked team in ASEAN and 16th in Asia.

Argentina took the top spot, followed by France, Belgium, Brazil, and England.

“It is a great pleasure that the Thai national team was included in the top 100 global rankings again after securing this spot for the last time in 2010. We promise to maintain our commitment to developing the national team to achieve even higher global rankings,” the Football Association of Thailand said on Friday.

FIFA’s full rankings can be viewed here.

