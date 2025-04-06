China, Cambodia inaugurate joint training centre in Ream

SATURDAY, APRIL 05, 2025

The China-Cambodia joint support and training centre at Ream port, Cambodia, was officially inaugurated on Saturday and began operations, the Chinese Defense Ministry announced.

The centre will support regional counterterrorism efforts, disaster prevention and mitigation, humanitarian rescue and joint training activities between the two militaries, the ministry said in a statement.

Both sides will dispatch necessary personnel to jointly maintain the normal operation of the centre, it said.

China, Cambodia inaugurate joint training centre in Ream

The construction and operation of the center reflect mutual respect and equal consultation between China and Cambodia, by the domestic laws of both countries, relevant international laws and international practices, the ministry said, noting that "it is not directed against any third party".

The centre will further strengthen practical cooperation between the two militaries and better fulfill international obligations and provide international public security products, it said.

China, Cambodia inaugurate joint training centre in Ream

Jiang Chenglong

China Daily

Asia News Network

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy