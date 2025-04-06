China, Cambodia inaugurate joint training centre in Ream

The centre will support regional counterterrorism efforts, disaster prevention and mitigation, humanitarian rescue and joint training activities between the two militaries, the ministry said in a statement.
Both sides will dispatch necessary personnel to jointly maintain the normal operation of the centre, it said.
The construction and operation of the center reflect mutual respect and equal consultation between China and Cambodia, by the domestic laws of both countries, relevant international laws and international practices, the ministry said, noting that "it is not directed against any third party".
The centre will further strengthen practical cooperation between the two militaries and better fulfill international obligations and provide international public security products, it said.
Jiang Chenglong
China Daily
Asia News Network