Thailand offers Don Mueang Airport for international aid to Myanmar

Paetongtarn also expressed her condolences over the recent earthquake in Myanmar, which caused significant loss of life and damage to property.

As of Friday, the death toll in Myanmar from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake has risen to 3,145, with 4,589 injured and 221 still reported missing.

Several regions, including Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw, have been severely impacted.

At the meeting, the Thai Foreign Ministry said both prime ministers welcomed the continued close relationship and regular communication between the two armed forces at all levels.