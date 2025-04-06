Thailand offers Don Mueang Airport for international aid to Myanmar

Thai Foreign Ministry said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra conveyed the offer during a bilateral meeting with Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council (SAC), Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who was in Bangkok to attend the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit on Friday.
"She reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to provide both immediate humanitarian assistance and long-term support for recovery efforts. The Thai Prime Minister also offered the use of Don Mueang Airport to support the mobilisation of international aid to Myanmar, to complement Myanmar’s efforts," it said in a statement on Saturday.
Paetongtarn also expressed her condolences over the recent earthquake in Myanmar, which caused significant loss of life and damage to property.
As of Friday, the death toll in Myanmar from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake has risen to 3,145, with 4,589 injured and 221 still reported missing.
Several regions, including Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw, have been severely impacted.
At the meeting, the Thai Foreign Ministry said both prime ministers welcomed the continued close relationship and regular communication between the two armed forces at all levels.
"They are committed to enhancing coordination to promote security and border trade under the concept of transforming 'battlefields into marketplaces'. The two sides will also work together to combat transnational crimes, with a particular focus on tackling online scams and drug trafficking," it added.
The Ministry said the Thai Prime Minister also expressed Thailand’s willingness to share expertise in modern agriculture and livestock farming with Myanmar communities along the Thai-Myanmar border, as requested by the Myanmar Prime Minister.
"This cooperation will help enhance agricultural productivity, provide stable income for Myanmar farmers, and promote environmentally friendly farming practices, which will help reduce transboundary haze caused by open burning," it said.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network