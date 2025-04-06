ASEAN Chair talks Trump tariffs with 5 member state leaders

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the current ASEAN Chair, posted a message and photo on his Facebook page “Anwar Ibrahim” on March 5, stating that he had a telephone discussion with leaders of ASEAN countries—namely Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, and Singapore.

The purpose was to exchange views and coordinate a joint response to the United States' reciprocal tariff measures.

As ASEAN Chair, Malaysia seeks consensus among member states to establish principles of fairness and equality in international trade negotiations, including in ASEAN-US dialogue relations.