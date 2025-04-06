Summer storms, thunderstorms expected in upper Thailand: TMD

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)’s forecast follows a moderate high-pressure system from China extending over upper Laos, which is expected to cover the eastern part of the North and Northeast of Thailand, as well as the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, the convergence of south-westerly and southerly winds continues to prevail over the North and Northeast, where hot to very hot weather is occurring.

“People in the upper country should beware of severe conditions by keeping outdoor places away, big trees and unsecured billboards,” the department said, “Farmers should prevent crops damage and animals’ danger and should keep healthy due to changeable weather.”