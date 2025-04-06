Summer storms, thunderstorms expected in upper Thailand: TMD

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)’s forecast follows a moderate high-pressure system from China extending over upper Laos, which is expected to cover the eastern part of the North and Northeast of Thailand, as well as the South China Sea.
Meanwhile, the convergence of south-westerly and southerly winds continues to prevail over the North and Northeast, where hot to very hot weather is occurring.
“People in the upper country should beware of severe conditions by keeping outdoor places away, big trees and unsecured billboards,” the department said, “Farmers should prevent crops damage and animals’ danger and should keep healthy due to changeable weather.”
Easterly and south-easterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers in the South. Winds and waves in the Gulf and Andaman Sea are expected to reach about one metre in height, rising to over two metres during thundershowers.
“All ships should keep off thundershowers,” the department warned.
Today’s weather forecast
North: Hot. Scattered thunderstorms with gust and hail mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 22-26 °C; Maximum temperature 35-39 °C.
Northeast: Hot. Scattered thunderstorms with gust and hail mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum temperature 22-26 °C; Maximum temperature 35-38 °C.
Central: Hot to very hot. Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi and Saraburi; Minimum temperature 24-27 °C; Maximum temperature 37-41 °C.
East: Hot in the upper part. Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 25-27 °C; Maximum temperature 33-38 °C.
South (East coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 22-25 °C; Maximum temperature 33-36 °C.
South (West coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 33-36 °C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot. Isolated thundershowers; Minimum temperature 26-28 °C; Maximum temperature 35-38 °C.