Nation Foundation fuels youth dreams with support for Monthongwitaya’s underdog football heroes

Monthongwitaya School has become a national inspiration for its resilience and fighting spirit, winning over fans as an underdog team that defied expectations. Their story — travelling to matches in a humble “dream bus” and competing with unwavering determination — has become a powerful reminder that passion and perseverance can overcome any limitation.

Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Nation Group (Thailand), praised the team for their determination and unity:

“I deeply admire these young athletes. What the Monthongwitaya team has shown is perseverance, teamwork, and a strong spirit — the true foundation of success. Their journey will inspire others to follow their dreams with dedication and belief in themselves.”

Shine added that the Nation Group firmly believes in the power and potential of Thai youth and will continue supporting initiatives that help young people grow, learn, and achieve their dreams.

“Their courage and perseverance remind us of the importance of giving opportunities to the next generation — to help drive lasting social progress and hope,” he said.