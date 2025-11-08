Thai Smile Bus donates 4.5-million-baht electric bus to Monthongwitaya School

Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd. (TSB) has made a major contribution to education by donating a 100% electric bus worth 4.5 million baht to Monthongwitaya School in Bang Nam Priao district, Chachoengsao province, to support students’ out-of-classroom learning and travel.
Kulpornpath Wongmajarapinya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Smile Bus, said the initiative stemmed from the company’s goal to “extend opportunities to youth.” As a clean-energy public transport operator, TSB decided to donate a 7.96-metre electric bus to help the school provide safe and environmentally friendly mobility for students. The idea emerged after discussions with the school administration, which warmly welcomed the initiative.
The donated bus is the same EV model used in TSB’s public transport system, meeting strict safety, environmental, and clean-energy standards.
Yai Yosying, Director of Monthongwitaya School, expressed deep gratitude to TSB, describing the bus as a “mobile classroom” that will expand students’ learning horizons through study trips, competitions, and youth-development programmes.
TSB reaffirmed its belief that supporting young people is key to building a strong foundation for Thailand’s future and pledged to continue backing Monthongwitaya School in its mission to help students pursue their dreams.