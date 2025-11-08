Thai Smile Bus donates 4.5-million-baht electric bus to Monthongwitaya School





Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd. (TSB) has made a major contribution to education by donating a 100% electric bus worth 4.5 million baht to Monthongwitaya School in Bang Nam Priao district, Chachoengsao province, to support students’ out-of-classroom learning and travel.





Kulpornpath Wongmajarapinya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Smile Bus, said the initiative stemmed from the company’s goal to “extend opportunities to youth.” As a clean-energy public transport operator, TSB decided to donate a 7.96-metre electric bus to help the school provide safe and environmentally friendly mobility for students. The idea emerged after discussions with the school administration, which warmly welcomed the initiative.

The donated bus is the same EV model used in TSB’s public transport system, meeting strict safety, environmental, and clean-energy standards.