Thai Smile Bus Wins Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 for Corporate Excellence

This prestigious recognition underscores the company’s strong commitment to driving sustainable mobility in alignment with the global transition towards clean energy.
Ms. Kulpornpath Wongmajarapinya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Smile Bus, remarked that this achievement represents a significant milestone for the company, reflecting its mission to develop world-class public transportation that is safe, environmentally friendly, and accessible to all.
“This award not only recognizes the dedication of our entire team, but also motivates us to keep advancing Thailand’s transport system through clean energy, digital innovation, and sustainable practices,” she stated.
The Corporate Excellence Award is presented to outstanding organizations that demonstrate strong performance while advancing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles and aligning with global growth trends.
Looking ahead, Thai Smile Bus is committed to expanding its green transport network and developing integrated mobility solutions to support Thailand’s journey toward carbon neutrality. The company strives to foster a responsible, innovative, and environmentally conscious society through sustainable transportation.
The APEA 2025 Awards Ceremony was held on 22 August 2025 at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok, and was organized by Enterprise Asia, a leading non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting responsible entrepreneurship and sustainable business practices across the Asia-Pacific region. The program celebrates top organizations from over 16 countries, highlighting exemplary practices that set benchmarks for excellence worldwide.