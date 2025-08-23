Thai Smile Bus Wins Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 for Corporate Excellence

This prestigious recognition underscores the company’s strong commitment to driving sustainable mobility in alignment with the global transition towards clean energy.

Ms. Kulpornpath Wongmajarapinya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Smile Bus, remarked that this achievement represents a significant milestone for the company, reflecting its mission to develop world-class public transportation that is safe, environmentally friendly, and accessible to all.

“This award not only recognizes the dedication of our entire team, but also motivates us to keep advancing Thailand’s transport system through clean energy, digital innovation, and sustainable practices,” she stated.

The Corporate Excellence Award is presented to outstanding organizations that demonstrate strong performance while advancing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles and aligning with global growth trends.