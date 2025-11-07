From "one old truck" to a legend of perseverance

Coach Sakol firmly believes, "To create good footballers, you must first create good people," and has dedicated his life to nurturing youth both on and off the field.

Coach Sakol personally selected and trained these players, focusing on fundamentals, techniques, discipline, and life skills.

Most of the team members are 16 years old, and some had previously been rejected by other teams. Coach Sakol likened this process to "taking broken glass and melting it into a new piece of glass," emphasising his commitment to nurturing young Thai football talent.

A Heartfelt Message from Coach Sakol

For Coach Sakol's students, he is not just a football coach but a father figure who guides them with love, compassion, and kindness. "My happiness isn’t in the trophies; it’s in seeing my students grow to be valuable people in life," he shared.

"He takes care of the kids like family and is always ready to help, even with money for meals, to make sure the kids are fed," someone once said.

The Dream Transport: A Symbol of Perseverance

The story of Coach Sakol and his "Dream Transport" is a testament to perseverance. The truck, though old and simple, has become a symbol of hope and hard work. Despite the limited resources, Coach Sakol’s expertise and dedication have driven the team to achieve greatness.

The old truck, known as the "Dream Transport," may seem ordinary to most, but for the Monthongwitaya team, it represents a powerful symbol of hope. While the truck may be old, the dreams it carries are timeless.

Coach Sakol explained that he chose to use this simple truck for their travels because he and the players believed that it could bring luck and victory to the team. This truck has taken them everywhere, and they wanted to continue using it throughout the competition for good luck. The players believe the truck not only brings them victories but also ensures their safety and good fortune.

When Monthongwitaya reached the semifinals, the Chachoengsao province arranged a VIP bus for the team to travel to the large stadium in Bangkok. However, Coach Sakol and the players insisted on using their "Dream Transport" to maintain the team's spirit and to keep the truck as a symbol of their unwavering determination.

As a result, they triumphed over Assumption Sriracha with a 6-3 score, securing their place in the finals for the first time in the school's history.

Monthongwitaya: An Inspiration for Dreams

Today, the Monthongwitaya football team is not only making a name for itself but also inspiring youth across Thailand. They prove that even a small school can reach the final stage of a major competition.

Monthongwitaya ’s Journey in the 7HD Football Championship

In the "7HD Champion Cup 2025" football competition, 503 teams from across Thailand participated. Monthongwitaya made history by entering the finals, becoming the underdog team to defeat giants in Thai youth football. Here's their remarkable journey:

Round 1: Won against Trang Sports School 3-1

Round 2 (256 teams): Won against Sikao Prachaphadungwit School 6-0

Round 3 (128 teams): Won against Wat Nong Chok School 2-1

Round 4 (64 teams): Won against Pibulwitthayalai School 1-0

Round 5 (32 teams): Won in a thrilling penalty shootout (23-22) after tying 3-3 against Nakhon Ratchasima Municipal Sports School. At one point, Monthongwitaya was on the verge of being eliminated, trailing 1-3 against their opponents. However, they managed to equalise at 3-3 with just 1 minute remaining.

Round 6 (16 teams): Won against Assumption Thonburi 4-3

Quarterfinals: Won against Thepsirin 7-6

Semifinals: Won against Assumption Sriracha 6-3

The 7HD Champion Cup has been a crucial platform for rising stars in Thai youth football. For over two decades, this competition has given birth to legendary teams.

Surasakmontree School and Assumption Thonburi are the reigning champions of this competition, having won the most titles with three championships each.

Surasakmontree’s success largely came under the guidance of legendary coach Sakol (in 2015, 2017, and 2018), while Assumption Thonburi triumphed in 2012, 2013, and 2014. This solidifies their status as a hub for top-tier youth football talent.

Additionally, other schools that have won the championship twice include Assumption Sriracha and Rajwinitch Bangkaew.

2025 Final Showdown

The final match of the 7-a-side school football "7HD Champion Cup 2025" will feature Monthongwitaya, the surprising underdog from Chachoengsao, against Chai Nat Provincial Administrative Organisation School (the runner-up of 2023). Who will take home the title?

The final will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 4.15pm at Suphachalasai Stadium.

After the semifinal victory, Coach Sakol thanked the fans from Chachoengsao and nearby provinces for their unwavering support. "Without you, there would be no us. We are here today because of your encouragement," he said.

"As for the final, we've faced Chai Nat Provincial Administrative Organisation School before. Their level is much higher than ours; they’re at the A-level, while we don’t even have a ranking yet. But with hearts over a hundred per cent, we’re ready to face anyone. We've come farther than we ever dreamed of. Now, we’re going to fight on," said Coach Sakol.

Watch the Live Broadcast:

The 7HD Champion Cup 2025 will be broadcast live on: