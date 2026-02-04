Natural History Museum names 24 People’s Choice finalists

This year’s highlights include images that span a wide range of emotions — from the striking contrast of vivid flamingos set against high-voltage power lines, to a tiny crab hitching a ride on a jellyfish, and a tender moment of a baby sloth in its mother’s embrace.

The museum said an international panel of experts — including photographers, wildlife specialists, conservationists and scientists — reviewed 60,636 submissions from 113 countries, selecting just 24 images for the People’s Choice shortlist, with the winner determined primarily by public votes.

Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said this year’s selected images are exceptional — revealing remarkable animal behaviour and using photography as a powerful voice to tell compelling stories.