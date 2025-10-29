Japan parties agree to make high school education free in FY '26

The program is expected to lead to a decline in the number of students applying for public high schools, whose tuition fees are currently lower than those of private high schools. Against this backdrop, a new subsidy system for prefectural governments will be established to help public high schools enhance their appeal.

The three parties also agreed to take steps to prevent private high schools from raising their tuition fees to take advantage of the free education program, such as having the central government monitor their tuition information online.

The agreement stated that it will be essential to secure permanent financial resources for the free education program, including through tax system reform. It also included a policy not to use existing funds for the initiative.

