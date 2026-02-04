Vietnam offers to boost US purchases as tariff talks enter sixth round

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 04, 2026

Vietnam is prepared to buy more goods from the United States, with a focus on machinery and high-tech products, Trade Minister Le Manh Hung said on Wednesday (February 4), as the country entered a sixth round of tariff negotiations in Washington this week.

According to a ministry statement, Hung met executives from US energy and technology companies, including Apple, Exxon Mobil, GE, AES and Excelerate Energy.

The White House said in October that the United States and Vietnam would finalise a trade agreement that would keep tariffs at 20% on most Vietnamese goods while removing duties on certain products.

Despite the tariffs, Vietnam’s exports to the United States, its biggest market, hit a record US$153 billion last year.

Vietnamese state media reported on Wednesday that during the visit, Hung attended the signing of several memorandums of understanding with US companies to purchase American crude oil, ethanol and corn.

The Vietnam News Agency said the MOUs were signed in Washington with Chevron, Marquis Energy and ADM Asia-Pacific Trading.

