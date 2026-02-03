2025 trade shifts: Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand widen US surplus but deepen China deficit

In 2025—when US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on trading partners to narrow America’s trade deficit—export-driven Southeast Asian economies ended up widening their trade surplus with the United States even as they ran deeper deficits with China.

Nikkei Asia cited official statistics showing that in 2025, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam—three manufacturing and export hubs in Southeast Asia—expanded their US trade surplus in dollar terms by 45%, 44% and 28%, respectively, supporting overall trade for all three countries.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry said exports to the US “remained resilient”, rising 17.2%, supported by strong demand for electronics and electrical products, machinery, equipment and parts, processed food, and iron and steel products. Data from CEIC Data (based on official figures) showed Malaysia’s US trade surplus climbed to US$23.2 billion in 2025—more than ten times higher than a decade earlier.

Vietnam posted the largest US trade surplus among Southeast Asian countries, hitting a record US$133.8 billion in 2025, up 28% from 2024. Thailand’s US trade surplus rose to US$51.3 billion, from US$35.6 billion in 2024, helped by growth in electronics exports.