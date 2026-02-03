Earthquake in Northern Sumatra, 4.3 magnitude, 468 km from Phuket

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 03, 2026

The Earthquake Observation Division reports a 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, at a depth of 10 km, about 468 km from Phuket.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department detected a 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, on Tuesday (February 3) at 5.38am local time.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre at 4.437°N, 95.969°E, about 468 km south-west of Phuket.

