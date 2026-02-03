Earthquake in Northern Sumatra, 4.3 magnitude, 468 km from Phuket

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department detected a 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, on Tuesday (February 3) at 5.38am local time.
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre at 4.437°N, 95.969°E, about 468 km south-west of Phuket.
For real-time updates, the Earthquake Observation Division offers a live reporting system that provides the most accurate earthquake data in Thailand. Stay informed by visiting the following links:
Main website: earthquake.tmd.go.th
Backup website: eq.tmd.go.th