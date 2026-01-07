Chubu Electric N-Plant Screening to Be Scrapped: NRA Chief

"I expect the screening process to go back to square one," he told a press conference.

His statements came after Chubu Electric was found to have cherry-picked data that underestimated earthquake risk for the Hamaoka plant, located in the city of Omaezaki, for submission to the NRA for its inspection.

"We need to redo the screening itself," Yamanaka said, adding that the nuclear watchdog's secretariat should conduct an on-site probe into the power company.

At a regular NRA meeting held earlier in the day, Yamanaka said that Chubu Electric's actions were "a fabrication of screening data directly related to (nuclear plant) safety and (therefore) clear misconduct." The NRA will suspend its screening of the Hamaoka plant, he said.

The watchdog is expected to reach a formal decision on its next move at its next regular meeting on January 14.

An NRA secretariat official, reporting to Wednesday's meeting, explained that in 2018, when the data cherry-picking occurred, the NRA was evaluating the seismic ground motion of an active fault close to the nuclear plant, suggesting that the misconduct took place when the NRA was examining the possibility of a quake that could have a significant impact on the plant site.