Japan Launches Campaign to Encourage Children to Talk about Problems

The campaign focuses on creating an environment in which children can consult with adults comfortably, ensuring they are not left alone when faced with major issues.
"We want them to gain experience in consultation with someone, even if it's a small problem," an agency official said.
The number of reported cases of truancy and bullying, as well as the number of suicides among elementary, junior high and high school students, are on the rise, indicating that many children face difficulties.
In response to concerns that some children have reservations about discussing their issues with adults, the agency established a project team of about 30 officials in autumn 2024 to listen to children's voices.
Through exchanges of opinions with children and support groups across the country, the group has created cartoons and videos promoting the message that "consultation is neither shameful nor weak." The contents are available on the agency's website.
At a match of the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League, held in the city of Chofu, Tokyo, in December 2025, the project team ran a booth in cooperation with FC Tokyo, a club in the J.League.
Children were invited to indicate which familiar adults they usually turn to for consultation by placing a ball in boxes labelled "family," "schoolteacher, and others.
They were also asked to choose other adults they could consult with, from options such as cram school teachers and local people.
The aim was to lower the psychological barrier to counselling by bringing up the topic of talking about problems.
A first-grade boy, among many elementary school students and families who visited the booth, said, "I recently had a fight with a friend, and I consulted with my family and teacher." A mother stroked her daughter, saying, "You always talk to me a lot."
This month, the project team will visit junior high and high schools to offer classes and listen to students' concerns. "I want to tell students that it's OK to talk about their worries," a junior staffer said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]