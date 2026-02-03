Thailand–Cambodia border calm, no election-day disruption, says Anutin

Caretaker Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said on Tuesday (February 3) that the Thailand–Cambodia border situation remains calm and manageable, with no indication of any developments that could lead to an undesirable incident.

He urged the public to be confident and reassured that the military and the government have taken all necessary steps. He said there has been no complacency, adding that even in the absence of any violent incident, area control and border surveillance are being carried out strictly, firmly and effectively.