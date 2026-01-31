Anutin vows to protect Thailand's sovereignty and monarchy, pledges economic recovery

Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister candidate and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, on Friday expressed his firm commitment to protecting Thailand’s sovereignty and monarchy in a large rally at Lumpini Park in Bangkok. Speaking to supporters, Anutin said that his number one priority is to preserve Thailand's land and prevent any foreign encroachment.
"I promise to protect Thai land with my life. I will not open the Thai-Cambodian border unless the Thai people demand otherwise, and I will never allow anyone to infringe upon my duty to listen to the wishes of the Thai people," he stated.
Anutin also spoke out against the approach of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, referring to her as an "uncle’s niece," suggesting that their policies on sovereignty diverge significantly. He reaffirmed that he will not follow the directives of anyone—whether abroad or domestically—if they do not align with the interests of the Thai people.
He emphasized his steadfast position on defending the monarchy, saying, “We will protect our royal institution with our lives. There will never be any change to the lese-majesty law, Section 112, or any amendment to the constitution that jeopardises our monarchy.”
Anutin also voiced his belief in restoring Thailand’s stature on the global stage, ensuring the country is respected and powerful in international negotiations. He acknowledged the evolving global trade rules but insisted that Thailand must prepare by ensuring economic security, environmental stability, and food security.
Finally, Anutin turned his attention to economic issues, pledging to improve the quality of life for Thai people. He promised that under a Bhumjaithai government, the "Khon La Krueng Plus" scheme will continue, providing economic relief for Thai families, ensuring better incomes, and reducing debt. “In the next phase, if you vote for Bhumjaithai MPs, we will roll out more economic measures that will give Thai citizens the dignity they deserve.”
Anutin also mentioned that, during his visit to the northeastern region, the public expressed concerns about the impact of opening the border gates, which affected the prices of agricultural products, including rice and cassava, which have fallen significantly.
"The ones benefiting from this are the mill owners, who are the financiers for certain political parties. Do you understand why, when in government, they pushed for opening the border? As for the overlapping areas, some people have suggested splitting it equally, but let me emphasize that if it's Thai land, the formula is already set—no one can divide it."
He further added, "This issue is the top priority of the Thai people that I’ve heard most often. Today, regarding solving the economic problems and livelihoods, as I’ve mentioned before—rice prices, cassava prices, crop prices, the prices of Thai goods, and the export of Thai products to other countries. We are focused on strengthening the economy. So, don’t worry, I will work with those individuals, not to bring anyone in to carry the burden, and certainly not to be anyone’s puppet. These people are here to work for the people and serve the Thai citizens."