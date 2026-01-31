Anutin vows to protect Thailand's sovereignty and monarchy, pledges economic recovery

Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister candidate and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, on Friday expressed his firm commitment to protecting Thailand’s sovereignty and monarchy in a large rally at Lumpini Park in Bangkok. Speaking to supporters, Anutin said that his number one priority is to preserve Thailand's land and prevent any foreign encroachment.

"I promise to protect Thai land with my life. I will not open the Thai-Cambodian border unless the Thai people demand otherwise, and I will never allow anyone to infringe upon my duty to listen to the wishes of the Thai people," he stated.

Anutin also spoke out against the approach of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, referring to her as an "uncle’s niece," suggesting that their policies on sovereignty diverge significantly. He reaffirmed that he will not follow the directives of anyone—whether abroad or domestically—if they do not align with the interests of the Thai people.

He emphasized his steadfast position on defending the monarchy, saying, “We will protect our royal institution with our lives. There will never be any change to the lese-majesty law, Section 112, or any amendment to the constitution that jeopardises our monarchy.”

Anutin also voiced his belief in restoring Thailand’s stature on the global stage, ensuring the country is respected and powerful in international negotiations. He acknowledged the evolving global trade rules but insisted that Thailand must prepare by ensuring economic security, environmental stability, and food security.