PM Anutin waits for new government to decide on joining Trump's Peace Committee

During a press conference at Impact Muang Thong Thani on Friday (January 23), Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul discussed the invitation from US President Donald Trump regarding the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and the initiative to establish a Board of Peace.

He confirmed that Thailand had received the letter, describing it as "very sweet," and noting that Trump signed it simply as "Donald," rather than using an official signature.

As Thailand is currently a caretaker government, Anutin explained that it cannot commit to such matters but would forward the issue to the next administration for consideration.

Any pending matters, he emphasised, should be reviewed to maximise benefits for Thailand.