PM Anutin waits for new government to decide on joining Trump's Peace Committee

During a press conference at Impact Muang Thong Thani on Friday (January 23), Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul discussed the invitation from US President Donald Trump regarding the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and the initiative to establish a Board of Peace.
He confirmed that Thailand had received the letter, describing it as "very sweet," and noting that Trump signed it simply as "Donald," rather than using an official signature.
As Thailand is currently a caretaker government, Anutin explained that it cannot commit to such matters but would forward the issue to the next administration for consideration.
Any pending matters, he emphasised, should be reviewed to maximise benefits for Thailand.
Joining the peace committee, the Prime Minister highlighted, could offer significant benefits, such as fostering peace, strengthening international relations, and creating a global network.
However, he acknowledged the financial costs involved, leaving the final decision to the new government.
While the expenditure could bring benefits, careful consideration would be needed to ensure it does not serve the interests of any one nation over others.
He urged the public not to overthink the timing of the invitation, emphasising that the government’s work continues regardless of such factors.
Additionally, Anutin clarified that the invitation was not specifically related to the Thai-Cambodian border dispute but was part of a broader diplomatic effort involving several countries, some of which have already responded positively, while others have declined.
Each country's unique geopolitical context influenced its reaction.
Regarding the order in which countries were invited, he dismissed concerns, stating that the timing should not be overanalysed and encouraged the public to focus on more pressing matters.
Looking ahead, Anutin stated that decisions by the Bhumjaithai Party, should it form the next government, would depend on the evolving situation.
He noted that the decisions would not only address the border issue with neighbouring countries but also regional and global considerations.
Thailand’s role in global diplomacy, Anutin added, must be understood in context, weighing both positive and negative outcomes.
The Prime Minister concluded by stating that the ultimate decision lies with the people, expressing confidence in their judgment to determine Thailand’s future direction.