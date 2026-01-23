Thailand prepares for challenges as economic power struggles heat up global risks



A Push for Digital Collaboration

Suphajee emphasised that the aim is not just to "recode" global trade rules but to create a system that is open, inclusive, flexible, and sustainable. At the same time, Thailand is preparing to host the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in October 2026, aiming to solidify its position as a hub for digital investment in cloud computing and AI technologies.

Thailand also engaged in talks with top tech executives from Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), HCL Technologies, and TikTok to boost digital infrastructure investments in the country, positioning it as a future-ready economic hub.



Global Cooperation and Sustainability

In addition, Suphajee discussed the country’s cooperation with Dr Christopher J. Elias of the Gates Foundation, focusing on sustainable development, human capital investment, and enhancing resilience to new global risks—issues that are especially relevant for developing nations.

Thailand's participation in the WEF 2026 highlighted its efforts to build multilateral partnerships through digital economy cooperation under DEFA, as well as prepare for the IMF and World Bank events, all while managing the growing economic geopolitical tensions.

However, despite these efforts, experts warn that economic tensions are likely to escalate over the next two years, and Thailand’s strategies will be tested as it navigates a complex and unpredictable global landscape.

In conclusion, Thailand’s role in digital economy cooperation is set to play a significant part in the nation's ability to thrive amid rising global economic challenges. How successful these efforts will be remains to be seen, with experts urging the country to continue adapting to the shifting geopolitical and economic landscape.