Amata Chairman Sounds Alarm on Middle East Tensions while Urging Bangkok to be Bolder on Investment Policy

Vikrom Kromadit warns that geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East clouds an otherwise promising FDI outlook — and says Thailand must do far more to compete with Vietnam for industrial investment.

Even as foreign investment continues to flow into South-East Asia at a record pace, Vikrom Kromadit, the founder and chairman of Amata Corporation PCL, is keeping a wary eye on the Middle East.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok on Monday, the industrial estate developer said that the unresolved conflict in the region represented the single biggest cloud over what is otherwise an unusually favourable investment climate.

“How the crisis in the Middle East evolves remains uncertain, and we need to closely monitor the events in coming weeks,” Vikrom told reporters, delivering a note of caution that sat in pointed contrast to the broadly optimistic tone of the morning’s results presentation.

The remarks came as Amata announced a record consolidated net profit of 3.15 billion baht for 2025, a 28 per cent increase on the previous year, and unveiled plans to sell 2,800 rai of industrial land across Thailand, Vietnam and Laos in 2026.

Yet even with the company riding a wave of demand driven by global supply-chain diversification and the US–China trade tensions that have pushed manufacturers to seek production bases outside China, Vikrom was clearly unwilling to assume the good times were guaranteed.

